Shakira ‘devastated’ after ex Gerard Pique’s old video with his alleged girlfriend resurfaces online

Pop star Shakira and her ex, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, have been in the news ever since it was revealed that two have separated after 12 years together. A new report claimed Shakira is seemingly “devastated” after her fans spotted Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in an old Zoom interview video from 2021.

The said clip is from Gerard’s interview, which he did from his home back in 2021. Page Six reported that the video was recorded at Gerard’s residence that he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happy together” at the time.

The ‘Hips Don’t lie’ singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children,” shared a source with the publication.

As per the report, Gerard Pique conducted the Zoom interview when Shakira was away traveling with their children. The insider was quoted as saying, “They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Pique and Shakira announced their separation last year in June after 12 years together. Neither had addressed the claims that Pique had cheated on Shakira, but photos of Pique with another woman were released by the Spanish media outlet Socialite. Shakira had described the split as “incredibly difficult” in her interview with Elle.

“I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment—everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” Shakira had told Elle.

On New Year’s, Shakira wrote a post in Spanish and English. It read, “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

The post was also in the news after Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted three red emojis under Shakira’s post as a message of support.