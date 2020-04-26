Shakira completes ancient philosophy course during lockdown

Last month, Shakira said on social media that she took the course to make confinement “productive”. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Last month, Shakira said on social media that she took the course to make confinement “productive”. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Pop diva Shakira has graduated with a degree in ancient philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, a course she took during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Colombian singer is isolating with her two children and husband, professional footballer Gerard Pique at home in Spain.

“I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep,” she said.

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

“Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month!” Shakira wrote on Twitter on April 23 as she flaunted her certificate.

Last month, the Me Gusta singer said on social media that she took the course to make confinement “productive”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.