scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Shakira attacks ex Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: ‘There’s a special place in hell for women…’

Shakira recently released her new track TQG which is being seen as a break-up song throwing shade at her ex Gerard Piqué. Her new comment is being interpreted as an attack on his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

shakira, gerard piqueShakira released a new song as her ex Gerard Pique made his new relationship public. (Photo: Shakira, Gerard Pique/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shakira attacks ex Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: ‘There’s a special place in hell for women…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shakira and her former partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, had a very public break up in 2022 and it was then revealed that they broke up because of his alleged cheating. Recently, Shakira released her new Spanish song TQG, which is being dubbed as a break-up song dissing her ex after he went public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Gerard allegedly cheated on Shakira when she was on tour.

Shakira, in conversation with Enrique Acevedo on En Punto, said in Spanish, “I had that dream of having a family: mother and a father living with their children under the same roof. Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you.” She added that she “bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete.”

Watch Shakira’s TQG here:

She added, “There is this quote that I love, and it says, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support women’.” Shakira did not mention Gerard’s new girlfriend but her statement is being interpreted like it is hinting towards her.

Calling herself “sufficient on my own” , the ‘Whenever Wherever’ singer admitted that she had always been “emotionally quite dependent on men.” She added, “When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique)

Also Read |Virat Kohli says love for Anushka Sharma ‘unconditional’, admits his issues aren’t even ‘5%’ of what she has faced

Shakira sounded heartbroken when she spoke about her 11-year relationship with Gerard and said “you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again and also be an example to my children.”

Also Read
Jungkook
BTS’ Jungkook deletes his Instagram account amid stalker rumours, reassur...
BTS
BTS' Jin 'welcomes' J-Hope to mandatory military service, schools him abo...
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik lashes out at his namesake YouTuber, says he feels 'disguste...
shehnaaz gill
Sona Mohapatra shares cryptic tweet after calling out Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Spe...

Shakira and Gerard have two sons – Milan and Sasha. The couple reached a custody agreement in November which stated that the kids would be living in Miami with their mother.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:26 IST
Next Story

‘Before release, I used to discreetly carry Sairat’s songs like bombs’: Nagraj Manjule launches music of ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close