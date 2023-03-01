Shakira attacks ex Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: ‘There’s a special place in hell for women…’

Shakira and her former partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, had a very public break up in 2022 and it was then revealed that they broke up because of his alleged cheating. Recently, Shakira released her new Spanish song TQG, which is being dubbed as a break-up song dissing her ex after he went public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Gerard allegedly cheated on Shakira when she was on tour.

Shakira, in conversation with Enrique Acevedo on En Punto, said in Spanish, “I had that dream of having a family: mother and a father living with their children under the same roof. Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you.” She added that she “bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete.”

Watch Shakira’s TQG here:

She added, “There is this quote that I love, and it says, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support women’.” Shakira did not mention Gerard’s new girlfriend but her statement is being interpreted like it is hinting towards her.

Calling herself “sufficient on my own” , the ‘Whenever Wherever’ singer admitted that she had always been “emotionally quite dependent on men.” She added, “When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique)

Shakira sounded heartbroken when she spoke about her 11-year relationship with Gerard and said “you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again and also be an example to my children.”

Shakira and Gerard have two sons – Milan and Sasha. The couple reached a custody agreement in November which stated that the kids would be living in Miami with their mother.