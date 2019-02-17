Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in Marshmello’s latest track BIBA

Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan titled “BIBA” is a delight for King Khan’s fans. The song recreates some famous scenes from the actor’s films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se, Om Shanti Om among others.

The catchy song’s music video begins with a man, a surrogate of Shah Rukh, who gets out of a car in front of the entrance to a theatre. He is in Marshmello’s signature headwear that resembles a huge marshmallow with a cartoonishly drawn facial expression. The show’s name is also the name of the song.

There are numerous fans waiting for the man. Indo-Kiwi performer Shirley Setia is also there, and she is the only one perturbed at the man’s headwear. The rest just continue to cheer. The next shot is of inside the theatre. The man (let’s call him the Marshmallow Man) is watching the performance while munching on popcorn.

The performance begins with the Marshmallow Man inside Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s “Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam” song. Like Shah Rukh, he has a guitar in his hands and even does the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose with both his hands spread wide.

The final scene shows two Marshmallow Men inside one frame, and one of them is revealed to be Shah Rukh, who says, “Marshmello, naam toh suna hi hoga.”

Marshmello is touring India these days. He says the aim of Biba was to give his Indian fans their own dance anthem. He is going to perform this evening in Pune with scheduled performances in Delhi and Hyderabad. He said, “India is so special to me. This is my third time here and I love it even more each time I come back. That’s why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang Biba.”