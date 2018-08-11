Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo launch a new song for their cricket team

Shah Rukh Khan's team Trinbago Knight Riders gets a peppy anthem titled "We Is The Champions", sung by Dwayne DJ Bravo.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2018 11:18:57 am
shah rukh khan in DJ Bravo song We Is The Champion Shah Rukh Khan’s new team has a theme song by Dwayne Bravo.
Related News

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne DJ Bravo is back as a playback singer and this time for Shah Rukh Khan. The cricketer has lent his voice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders’ anthem. The song titled “We Is The Champions” features SRK dancing to the tunes of Dwayne Bravo who had earlier won million hearts with his “Champion” track.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dwayne wrote, “Today I officially launch the TKR anthem for CPL 2018 “Bowl Them Out” co-written by Jojo and myself; produced by wiz. I would also like to thank @iamsrk who is also featured on this song written for the @TKRiders. This is a dream come true for me.”

“I did a song with Bollywood’s greatest who is also the owner of TKR. All this could not be possible without my team at home Jojo Wiz, Dexter Thomas, kalveerbiradar on video production and Kryssi ; thanks guys. To my fans all around the world, this song is for YOU. Thank you,” he wrote in another tweet.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had shared the track on his Twitter timeline and wrote, “My friend and Captain @DJBravo47 Scores Swings Swags and Sings…This is how TKR play too.”

The Caribbean Premier League started off on August 8 this year. The series will go on till September 16.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Zero, which is his first collaboration with Aanand L Rai. In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a vertically challenged character named Bauaa Singh. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Produced by Red Chillies and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero will hit the theaters on December 21.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement