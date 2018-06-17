Shaan and son Shubh team up for a special song on Father’s Day, watch video

Shaan and son Shubh’s song “Hukus Bukus” is in celebration of original superheros on this Father’s Day. Shaan and son Shubh’s song “Hukus Bukus” is in celebration of original superheros on this Father’s Day.

We have heard many songs from ace singer Shaan and now his 13-year-old son Shubh too has sung a song with his dad. The song, which is a special dedication to fathers all over the world, is titled “Hukus Bukus”. It is a reworking of an old Kashmiri tune.

Saregama’s official Twitter handle shared the song’s link with the caption, “In celebration of your original superhero: this #FathersDay, sing along with #HukusBukus from the forthcoming @YoodleeFilms #Hamid: the new song from @singer_shaan and his son Shubh.❤”

The song is also going to be featured in the forthcoming film Hamid, which is a thought-provoking and sensitive drama based in Kashmir. The film will be produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama.

Watch the song “Hukus Bukus” sung by Shaan and son Shubh here:

The song which has a beautifully infectious tune is a reworking of an old Kashmiri folk song by the same name. Shaan has given the song its new musical arrangement and has also sung it along with his thirteen-year-old son Shubh. The song has additional lyrics by Manthan.

Sharing his experience of reworking an old Kashmiri folk song, singer Shaan shared, “Composing this song was a wonderful experience. The song talks about how we are all the same when one divine power has created us all. I wanted to keep the original song as intact as possible, and yet lend it a beat that complements its signature tune and is catchy as well.”

He also added, “My son has sung in this song with me and working with him makes the song that much more special.”

Shaan and son Shubh also feature in the song’s music video which has been shot in Kashmir.

