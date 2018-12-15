Shaan: It is special to work with family

Shaan and Sagarika burst on the pop music scene in the 1990s as the singing siblings. Years later, Shaan teamed up with his sons Soham and Shubh for a song in a Bollywood film. The “Jab se tere naina” hitmaker says it is special working with family, but it’s not different from collaborating with other singers.

Working with family is not a new thing for Shaan, who is the son of the late composer Manas Mukherjee. But he always finds it special.

“It is special working with family, but it’s not different (from singing with others). At the end of the day, you have to deliver whether it’s family or friends or professionals, but it’s truly special,” Shaan, born as Shantanu Mukherjee, told IANS in an email interview.

He feels while singing with his sons, there is an “added responsibility”.

“There’s a certain sense of responsibility or mentorship that comes in when I work with my sons, with sister… we were both equal and growing together,” explained Shaan, who wants his sons to “chart their own career and voyage into music”.

What about making a song with his family? “Not really, not at the moment,” he said. But he hasn’t crossed out the possibility.

“When inspiration comes in and I know that my boys could contribute in the best of their capacity to a song, then I’ll definitely want to work with them. At the moment, they are still in school and I want them to focus on learning music and, at the same time, building their personalities and balancing that between studies and sports as well,” said the fitness enthusiast.

“I don’t want them to get stuck in the profession of singing or working. I wouldn’t want them (to get) into professional singing too early. I’d like them to grow as individuals and then enter the field,” said Shaan, who had sung a song in Ajay Devgn-starrer Himmatwala with his sons apart from other projects.

Meanwhile, Shaan recently appeared on an episode of Secret Side with Akasa on MTV Beats.

“There are a few secrets that you aren’t aware of — one is that I have a home gym, so I work out quite regularly and have been doing that for the last 14 years. The other is that I’m addicted to playing Candy Crush,” said the “Tanha Dil” singer.

What made him share his secret on a TV Show? “I was keen on (showing) that people who may have a misconception about working out… that it affects your singing or your health as a singer, it is not actually the case.

“In fact, working out improves your vocal strength and endurance. Let the budding singers know that it’s okay to workout if you want to sing,” he said.

In the past also, he has done many singing-based reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Star Voice of India.

Does he enjoy doing TV shows more than singing for movies? “No. I think if I hadn’t sung songs for movies, I wouldn’t have got the opportunity to do television. They are totally different from each other. I enjoy what I do, which is why it works on television. If I’m not enjoying, then it’s no fun.

“If I hadn’t enjoyed, people wouldn’t have approached me to be a part of television/talent shows. You can’t compare those to films,” said Shaan.

He would also love to do a travel show.

“A show which showcases the music from that location. The local flavour of the music along with the travel show that would explore folk music of different parts of India… would be something really exciting,” said the singer, who loves travelling.