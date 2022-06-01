Shaan remembers ‘forever young boy’ and friend KK in a heartwarming post: ‘I want to be like KK’

Singer Shaan remembered his friend and colleague KK with a heartwarming post on Instagram on Wednesday. KK died of a suspected cardiac arrest soon after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. KK’s sudden demise has sent shock waves across India’s entertainment industry with celebrities paying rich tributes to the versatile singer.

Shaan posted a collage of photos with KK on Instagram. In the long caption, he remembered the good memories with the late singer. He wrote, “Let me just pretend you are here .. we never spoke on a regular basis .. but always had one another in a very special place in our heart !! I have said ‘ I want to be like KK’ as content, as uncomplicated yet uncompromising when it came to his personal space. Had his prioritise perfectly in place .. But I realise .. there can never be anyone like @kk_live_now !! He will always be ‘The One and Only’ .. I cannot even begin to imagine what Jyo, Nakul and Tamara are going through .. All I can say is that He gave them 20 lifetimes of warm memories .. compared to any average family man.”

Recalling their superhit songs, Shaan added, “We started together .. we did so many SuperDuper hits songs together .. #KoiKahe #TimeToDisco #DusBahane #HumdumSuniyoRe #Zameen ( title track) #Golmaal .. songs from #DeTaali .. the list is endless .. we did the most number of shows together .. touring with @anumalikmusic ji in the early 2000s.. .. #No1Yaari Tour through WB, Orissa, Assam .. our Back to back 3 shows in 3 years in Dubai. I am blessed to have known this ‘Boy’ (who refused to grow up .. and now will remain Forever Young)”

Several celebrities including Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant and Akriti Kakar posted emotional reactions on Shaan’s post.

Shaan and KK entered the music industry in 1999. The singers collaborated on several hits. Some of their songs include “Koi Kahe”, “It’s The Time To Disco” and “Dus Bahane”.