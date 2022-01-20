Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away, Kailash Kher sends out ‘eternal prayers’

Playback singer-judge Shaan‘s mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away on Thursday. While the cause of her death is not known, Shaan’s colleague Kailash Kher shared the news on Twitter. Posting his condolences, the singer prayed for strength to the family.

“Elder brother Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In an earlier interview Shaan had spoken about his mother, calling her the ‘sole reason that he could take his chances, and pursue a career in music’. He also shared how he single-handedly brought up him and his sister Sagarika after the death of their father.

“My mother (Sonali Mukherjee) is probably the sole reason that I could take my chances, not take up a day job, and pursue a career as a singer. She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then. She used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000,” he told Hindustan Times.

Shaan further confessed how he has always been a proud son as he shared a rather touching incident. The “Chand Sifarish” singer said, “How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged me and Sagarika to do whatever we wanted to do. She never forced her will on us. Anuji (Malik) fondly remembers that in 2000, when I had just got a bit of a foothold as a singer, my mom told the leading composers at that time that she wanted to stop singing chorus, lest I would get embarrassed if we had to sing in the same studio. Far from embarrassing me, I’ve always been proud to be her son.”