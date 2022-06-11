Shaan says KK’s death came as ‘absolute shock,’ says he feels frustrated no one told him to get his heart checked

Singer Shaan expressed that he still cannot believe that his close friend, singer KK is no more. The Dus Bahane singer said it feels frustrating that no one around the singer realised that he was showing symptoms of a heart attack. KK passed away on May 31 soon after a performance at a venue in Kolkata.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan said KK was a private person, who was careful about his health and lifestyle. “It is a tough time for all of us. KK and I go back a very very long way. He is a private person. He wants to sleep early, do his yoga and swimming. This came as an absolute shock. We couldn’t believe, in fact, we still cannot believe it,” he said, remembering that most of his duets with KK are very popular.

He added that KK would never do more than 8 shows in a month, no matter how much he was being paid. “He was not desperate,” he said, adding that KK kept ignoring his heart condition by thinking that it is acid reflux.

Now that Shaan remembers how KK died, he feels “frustrated.” “Someone could have told him. This shouldn’t have happened. Some say that when it is meant to be, it happens, but this shouldn’t have happened. So many people around him, but no one could understand or he himself could not understand that the acute pain in the back, shoulder and arm pain can be symptoms of a heart attack. I am sad, frustrated that no one thought that maybe he should get his heart checked,” he continued.

Shaan said after the unfortunate death of KK, who was “too close to home,” even his family got scared. He revealed his children wanted him to get his heart checked up. As the conversation concluded, Shaan advised the audience to get their heart checked at least once in two years.