Seventeen’s S Coups suffers shoulder injury, will not be apart of band’s grand comeback

Seventeen’s leader S. Coups has suffered a shoulder injury and would not be able to participate in the band’s grand comeback, as planned. The agency released a statement explaining that on June 30, while participating in an event, he fell and hit his right shoulder. He also got cuts on his face and had to receive immediate medical care.

The statement reads, “Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. We would like to provide information on member S.Coups’s participation in SEVENTEEN’s eighth mini album activities. While engaging in a scheduled event on Wednesday, June 30, S.Coups suffered a fall and hit his right shoulder on the ground and received medical treatment. He sustained additional abrasions and cuts on his right forehead, ear, and chin, and he was treated for those injuries.”

The statement further explained that doctors had suggested that he take a step back from promotional activities, “After a medical examination, physicians advised that while his daily activities will fortunately be unaffected, he should minimize moving his shoulder for a period of time. S.Coups is currently resting and recovering to make sure that inflammation doesn’t develop in his injured area.”

The singer would not be able to participate in the upcoming shows, which was what the fans had been eagerly waiting for. “As a result, S.Coups will unfortunately be unable to take part in the eighth mini album activities scheduled for this week, including SEVENTEEN’s appearances on the music shows for Mnet, KBS, and SBS as well as the fan sign event for SEVENTEEN’s eighth mini album “Your Choice.” We will closely monitor S.Coups’s recovery and determine whether he will be able to take part in other activities without putting undue strain on himself.”

The statement ended with, “We would like to apologize to all fans who have eagerly waited for SEVENTEEN, and we ask for your generous understanding. We will place our highest priority on treatment and recovery so that S.Coups can return to you in full health.”

It hasn’t been an easy month for Seventeen. Prior to this, they had to postpone their remaining promotions when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. They had to be in quarantine for 10 days. The news of S Coups injury is a blow to fans who are waiting to see the whole band together, after eight months.