Seventeen’s Joshua says Jeonghan has ‘a lot of worries like him’, S Coups is ‘straightforward’

The popular K-Pop band Seventeen’s S. Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua opened up about their close friendship with each other, and what the year ahead holds for them. The three of them were born in 1995, and did their first photoshoot for a magazine together.

Talking about their brotherhood to Elle, Joshua said that the other two understand him better than he understands himself. “These two understand me better than I do. S.Coups is the ‘straightforward type’ who acts as he thinks, and Jeonghan has a lot of worries like me.” He added that’s why they seem to fit well with each other.”

Jeonghan said that he hoped that all the members can live together in one neighbourhood. When asked about their plans for 2022, Joshua answered, “We vowed not to lose our consideration for each other even when we get tired and sensitive. If there’s a problem, we’ll talk it out.” Jeonghan added that the coming year would be rather difficult as they’ve all made many plans, but hopes that they can feel ‘happiness’ together even when they’re going through difficult phases.

The band Seventeen have 13 members, including Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino. The group made their debut in 2015, and the members are divided into each unit, each of which pertain to a different area of specialisation, Hip-Hop Unit, Vocals and Performance.