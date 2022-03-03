Seventeen’s Hoshi tests positive for Covid-19, won’t be taking part in scheduled activities

Seventeen’s Hoshi has tested positive for COVID-19. The band’s agency Pledis Entertainment released a statement, saying that he was not exhibiting other symptoms apart from a sore throat and cough, and is currently undergoing self-treatment at home.

The statement read, “Hoshi tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and cough since Wednesday, March 2. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with Covid-19 on the morning of Thursday, March 3. He is not exhibiting symptoms other than a sore throat, cough and is administering self-treatment at home. All SEVENTEEN members other than Wonwoo and Vernon took pre-emptive self-test kits on Wednesday, which came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.”

It further read, “It would be difficult for Hoshi to take part in Seventeen’s activities for a while, we will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.”

Fans were rather upset with this news, and took to Weverse to wish him a speedy recovery. One wrote, “We love you, Hoshi! Get well soon.” Another added, “Stay healthy, get well soon, Hoshi!”

Meanwhile, there has been a spot of good news for Seventeen fans. The band will release their film Seventeen: Power Of Love, which will be in theatres on April 20 and 23.

The band Seventeen, debuted in 2015 and has 13 members, S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. While the band performs as one unit, the members are compartmentalised into three specialised units—including Hip-Hop team, Vocal Team and Performance Team.