Seventeen’s Wonwoo’s mother passes away after illness, agency releases statement

Seventeen’s band member Wonwoo’s mother passed away on Wednesday. The band’s agency, Pledis Entertainment released a statement, explaining that she died after an illness.

The statement read, “Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

Seventeen was expected to kick off their comeback with their first English single on April 15, which was expected to serve as a prelude to their stories for their fans, who are called Carats.

Wonwoo has a younger brother Jeon Bohyuk. Joshua, who has worked with Wonwoo, is very close to the family, and has often recalled how his family took care of him. In fact, Wonwoo’s mother was close to Joshua’s mother. “For Wonwoo, our parents are close. My mother and Wonwoo’s mother are very close because my mother is not here. She is in America,” Joshua told koreaoboo.com earlier.

The band Seventeen has 13 members, including Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino. The group made their debut in 2015, and the members are divided into certain unit, each of which pertain to a different area of specialisation, Hip-Hop Unit, Vocals and Performance.