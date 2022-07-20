scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Seventeen hits new milestone, completes six weeks on Billboard Hot 200 with Face The Sun

The K-Pop band Seventeen achieved a new feat with their album, Face The Sun. The album has now been on Billboard Hot 200 for six weeks.

July 20, 2022 12:48:13 pm
SeventeenThe K-pop band Seventeen released their new album, Face The Sun (Photo: PR Handout)

Seventeen’s Carats (the fandom name) have a lot to celebrate. The band is going strong on the Billboard Hot 200 with their latest album, Face The Sun and has now completed six weeks on the charts. Face the Sun which had debuted on the chart at No. 7 last month, has now become the band’s first album ever to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200.

Face The Sun stayed at number 5 on this week’s World Albums chart,  number 11 on the Top Current Album Sales Chart and Number 12 on the Top Album Sales Chart. They ranked No 74 on Artist 100, which marked their 11th overall week on the chart.

Face The Sun, which released on May 27, is best described as the 13-member band’s collection of personal stories and struggles. In a press conference, Woozi had explained, “Our album contains our sentiments and emotions through our music. We might all have our worries in our hearts represented by the shadow, but we can emerge and become stronger. We’re determined to take on whatever we face, so this hopeful message is what our album is about. The album is us facing our fears inside and making courageous choices.”  Explaining why their album was called Face The Sun, Vernon had said that this was their way of ‘moving out of shadows’ and finally becoming the sun.

The group recently completed 7 years since their debut. The band Seventeen have 13 members, including Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino. The group made their debut in 2015, and the members are divided into each unit, each of which pertain to a different area of specialisation, Hip-Hop Unit, Vocals and Performance.

