Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Selena Gomez shares raw teaser of her new Apple TV Plus documentary My Mind and Me: ‘It gets hard to breathe…’

Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind and Me will premiere on Apple TV Plus on November 4.

selena gomezSelena Gomez has a new documentary coming up.

Musician and singer Selena Gomez has a new documentary coming up on streaming platform Apple TV Plus called My Mind and Me. The artiste shared the news recently on her social media handles.

Selena shared a video post in which she gave a glimpse in a 30-second teaser of what can be expected from the documentary. The caption of the post read, “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe…But I wouldn’t change my life. Out November 4.”

As soon as she shared the clip, the singer received a barrage of complimentary comments and love from her fans and friends. While most of them dropped love and fire heart emojis, one of them mentioned, “All the feels.” One more user commented, “How beautiful, cannot wait.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The short promo is basically made up of Selena’s quick cuts, where she is captured in all her different moods. There are little snippets of her laughing, crying, hugging and looking perturbed.

After the American sweetheart turned 30 this July, she shared a few thoughts about her journey in an Instagram post and wrote, “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

On the work front, Selena Gomez has been garnering rave reviews for her performance in the dark comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Both the seasons are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:51:32 pm
