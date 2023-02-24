scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Selena Gomez quits social media after becoming most followed woman on Instagram: ‘This is a little silly’

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez would be taking a break from social media. The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.

Selena GomezSelena Gomez will next be seen in Only Murders in the Building. (Photo: selenagomez/Instagram)
Selena Gomez is the most-followed woman celebrity on Instagram now. The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram game. At the time of writing this article, Selena’s followers are 382 million while Kylie’s are 380 million. Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier. However, amid all this Selena announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.

Page Six reported that on Thursday, Selena went live on TikTok saying, “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier.”

“I’m good, I love the way I am, I don’t care,” she added.

“And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this,” she said further, adding, “I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything.”

This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media. The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health. In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:30 IST
DOJ preps antitrust suit to block Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal

