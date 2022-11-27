scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez meets Blackpink during their tour and shares photos; Blinks demand collaboration: ‘We need Selisa’

Selena Gomez, who had collaborated with Blackpink for their single Ice Cream, shared photos with the girls in Newark, with references to the lyrics from the popular song.

BlackpinkSelena Gomez shared photos with Blackpink (Photo: Instagram/ Selena Gomez)

Singer Selena Gomez met up with Blackpink during their Born Pink tour and shared photos of their reunion. Selena, who had collaborated with the band for their single Ice Cream, shared photos with the girls in Newark, with references to the lyrics from the popular song.

She captioned her post, “Selpink chillin.” Fans commented on the photo asking when there would be a ‘Selisa’ collaboration, indicating that they would wish to see Lisa and Selena sing together again. Another wrote, “FINALLY MET? WE NEED ANOTHER COLLAB.” A third wrote, “Looking forward for Jisoo and Selena collab.”

Earlier, Blackpink had met up with Camila Cabello. Jisoo had shared the stage with the singer and the two had performed Liar. Later, Jisoo posted a photo with Camila as well.

After wrapping up the North America tour, Jisoo took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s been 3 years since we last met our BLINKs on tour & I was so touched by how much all of your love & energy has remained! As we end the North America stretch of the tour, I want to thank all our BLINKs once again for the unforgettable memories! Thank you LA for an amazing show last night! Watching the fireworks with you all last night was a beautiful ending to our NA tour! I’m sad time flew by so fast but I can’t wait to meet our BLINKs in Europe soon!Huge thanks to all our staff who helped make our NA tour possible! Lastly, huge shoutout to my members for working so hard till the end! Love you all!”

The ‘Born Pink’ North America tour kicked off in Dallas, Texas on October 25. Blackpink performed in several cities, including Hamilton, Houston, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.

