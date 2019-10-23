Lose You To Love Me song: Selena Gomez releases heartfelt ballad

Earlier today, Selena Gomez shared her latest heart wrenching song “Lose You To Love Me”. Many on social media have been speculating that this is Selena’s way of bidding adieu to her ex-beau Justin Bieber but her comment on the YouTube video suggests otherwise.

Selena Gomez wrote, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

The video of “Lose You To Love Me” features Selena and is shot in black and white. Selena, 27, has been open about expressing her religious beliefs in the past and has referred to God in many of her previous works as well. Selena and Justin’s on again-off again relationship made many believe that the pair had actually never broken up but seems like Gomez is completely over that now. Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2019.

Selena also shared a note on Twitter where she spoke of her relationship with God and how He has supported her throughout.

The video of Lose You To Love Me has been shot on an iPhone.