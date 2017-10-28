Selena Gomez gets emotional while talking about life-saving kidney transplant

Selena Gomez opened up about her kidney transplant in an emotional chat. Selena Gomez opened up about her kidney transplant in an emotional chat.

Selena Gomez is finally speaking up about her recent kidney transplant. “My kidneys were just done. That was it,” the emotional singer said in a sneak peek of Today’s exclusive interview. “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day, when I came home, I found out she volunteered and did it,” reports E!

Her long-time friend and donor Francia Raisa also sat beside her for the emotional chat. When asked by the host whether her friend saved her life, Gomez acknowledged that Raisa indeed saved her life.

“Because she did. That’s it,” the 25-year-old singer stated. “I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death.” The singer also admitted that what she went through during the summer with her bestfriend “wasn’t easy.” But she hopes that sharing her story will help others.

“I just hope that this inspires people to feel good that there are really good people in the world,” Gomez added. Earlier in May, the ‘Fetish’ singer underwent a secret transplant revealing the ordeal only in September on Instagram.

She is set to return to the stage for the first time since undergoing the surgery. The singer will perform her new single ‘Wolves’ at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 19. ‘Wolves’ is Selena’s latest track in collaboration with DJ Marshmello, released on October 25 is already among the top numbers on the international charts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App