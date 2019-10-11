Saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath passes away

Eminent Saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath passed away on Friday in Mangaluru. He was 69.

The last rites of the pioneer musician are expected to take place after one of his sons who works in Kuwait returns to India on Friday evening, as per Deccan Herald. He is survived by his two sons and wife.

It was Gopalnath who introduced saxophone to Carnatic music. He was honoured with several awards including Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award and Karnataka Kalasri among others. In 2004, he received Padma Shri from then-President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

He gained popularity after he played the saxophone for music composer AR Rahman for the Tamil movie Duet.