Saturday Night Fever

Does Karan Johar’s “Oh God! One more remix?” sound relatable? Are you tired of the same mainstream Bollywood parties? Fed up with the ‘lamberghinis’ and the ‘tera and mera wala dances’? UNITE by COHOP is conceptualising a party that blends creativity and entertainment. It will showcase over 30 artists, spanning seven art forms, on August 10 at Bottlerock, Pashan.

“We put the ART in party,” says Raveesh Sood, founder of COHOP, an organisation that creates events, music, short films and workshops. UNITE will have two stages featuring an amalgamation of artistes, such as The Eastern Brothers, a two-piece band, that thinks of music as a means of storytelling, rapper Hitesh Motwani aka Mr Hitzz, and singer Aishwarya Shelke, better known as AishaFaisha.

The Eastern Brothers comprises the western classical-trained vocalist, Soham Sengupta, a student of AR Rahman’s Chennai-based music school, and pianist Dishant Satpathy. “We believe that vocals and piano are a supremely powerful combination. The voice tells the story while the piano breathes life into the story by infusing it with emotion and passion. We plan to cover songs by artistes including Sam Smith, Hozier and Adele, and bands like Radiohead and Coldplay. As musicians, it is our duty to heal people,” says Sengupta.

Motwani, too, believes in the power of the musically spoken word. “The rap scene has grown exponentially between 2014 and 2016 in Pune. I have heard of Marathi, Tamil and even Marwari rappers,” he says. At UNITE, Motwani will perform a line-up of tracks that includes freestyle and hip hop. He adds that he is trying to spread awareness that “rap isn’t just about expensive cars and showing off”. His pieces address social issues such as corruption and caste discrimination.

Shelke, who has matured in music by performing at open jams in Pune, says that she covers Hindi and English music and likes experimenting with pop music and converting it into acoustic versions. “I like making songs my own,” she says. Another performer, Kunal Newar, is a mentalist and plans to showcase his mind reading tricks, among others, at UNITE.

