Sapna Choudhary gets court protection, husband restrained from contacting her: report

Granting interim protection to Haryanvi singer and actor Sapna Choudhary in a domestic violence case, a Delhi court has restrained her husband, singer-composer Yashveer Sahu, from contacting or approaching her until the hearing. The court has also prevented him from visiting her residence or place of work or committing any acts of domestic violence.

Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh was hearing on Tuesday, June 9, a plea filed by Sapna seeking interim relief ahead of the imminent release of one of her films, news agency PTI reported. During the hearing, the singer-actor expressed concerns about her personal safety and the potential disruption to her work.

Her counsel pointed out that a denial of immediate relief could expose her to irreparable harm and severely affect her dignity and safety.

Allegations of domestic violence and safety concerns

Informing the court that Sapna was forced to leave their shared house due to his conduct, her counsel noted that she currently resides at her parental home in Najafgarh, New Delhi, as reported by news agency ANI. Sapna’s lawyer further sought an ex parte protection order, citing alleged incidents of domestic violence and apprehension of repetition of such acts.

Informing the court that Sapna’s upcoming film, Momacu, was scheduled to premiere on June 10, her counsel pointed out that she feared Yashveer would create an issue by threatening or assaulting her or harming her reputation in some manner.

Along with the petition, the court also took note of photographs of alleged injuries and electronic evidence, and determined that there were sufficient grounds at the preliminary stage to issue a summons to the respondent as well.

The court subsequently granted interim protection to the singer-actor in proceedings initiated against Yashveer under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 25.

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About Sapna Choudhary and Yashveer Sahu’s relationship

According to the Times of India, Sapna Choudhary and Yashveer Sahu had a court marriage in 2020 after dating for four years. They are parents of two children. Their first child was born in 2020, while the couple welcomed their second child in 2024.

Disclaimer: This report covers legal proceedings regarding domestic violence and personal safety, which may be sensitive to some readers. This content is provided for informational and news reporting purposes only and does not constitute legal or professional advice.