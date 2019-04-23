Sapna Choudhary all set to make her singing debut

Singer Daler Mehndi is all set to launch his new song “Bawli Tared” with Sapna Choudhary. While Sapna was earlier known as a performer, she will make her singing debut with “Bawli Tared”.

The song is presented by T-Series and features Sapna in a new avatar.

The song “Bawli Tared” will be launched on April 25 and Daler Mehndi has been teasing fans with stills from the song. He had earlier tweeted, “Block the 25 April 2019 and get ready to dance to #BawliTared a song full of flavours of Indian folk and a burst of colours. Get ready to hit the floor and roof for the mind boggling spirit of the song.”

Daler also shared that the song will have the flavours of Haryanvi folk music. He shared on Twitter, “Prepping Sapna Choudhary to sing #BawliTared, her first debut song. The foot tapping robust song with the flavours of the Indian Haryanvi folk rhythm and Daler Mehndi USP is being brought to you by Worlds No. 1 channel @TSeries”

This make over and song look of Sapna Choudhary is styled by yours truly.

An absolute fun video shot by Sumit Bhardwaj and project conceived by Pawan Chawla will hit your screens on 25th April by Worlds biggest channel @TSeries#BawliTared.

Shower your love. pic.twitter.com/DmV9YO6UGU — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 23, 2019

Prepping Sapna Choudhary to sing #BawliTared , her first debut song. The foot tapping robust song with the flavours of the Indian Haryanvi folk rhythm and Daler Mehndi USP is being brought to you by Worlds No. 1 channel @TSeries pic.twitter.com/1unUGvU52W — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 22, 2019

The video of the song has been shot by Sumit Bhardwaj. Daler Mehndi has styled the look of Sapna Choudhary for the song. He shared on Twitter, “This make over and song look of Sapna Choudhary is styled by yours truly. An absolute fun video shot by Sumit Bhardwaj and project conceived by Pawan Chawla will hit your screens on 25th April by Worlds biggest channel @TSeries #BawliTared. Shower your love.”

Block the 25 April 2019 and get ready to dance to #BawliTared a song full of flavours of Indian folk and a burst of colours.

Get ready to hit the floor and roof for the mind boggling spirit of the song. pic.twitter.com/RNAi9RKNNN — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 22, 2019

Sapna Choudhary, who became a national sensation after her appearance on Bigg Boss 11, also shared her excitement for her debut single on Instagram and wrote, “Hello friends Ram Ram. Our next music video बावली तरेड़ will be released on coming 25th April by T series. Let’s spread this everywhere. And I hope you all will like this. With legend singer @dalersmehndi and Project by @pawanchawla2010 ( P&M Movies ). Director @sumitbharadwajofficial , thanks @rajchanana ji. Big thanks @tseries.official”

“Bawli Tared” will be released on April 25.