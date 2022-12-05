scorecardresearch
Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces first music album ‘Sukoon’, to release on Dec 7

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release his first non-film music album ‘Sukoon’ on December 7.

sanjay leela bhansaliSanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album is titled as Sukoon. (Photo: BAFTA/Tayyib Sulaiman)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday announced his first original music album, ‘Sukoon’. According to a press release, the album will be released on December 7 on all leading streaming apps. Bhansali, who has composed music for his directorials such as Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Gangubai Kathiawadi, said he created ‘Sukoon’ (meaning ‘peace’ in English) during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating ‘SUKOON’. I hope you find the same while listening,” the acclaimed director said in a statement.

Set to the sounds of music instruments including tabla, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitar and harmonium, the album consists of nine songs sung by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label Saregama India Ltd, said the company is not only excited, but also proud for the association with Bhansali that undoubtedly surpasses any other.”If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry,” added Mehra.

Next up on the work front for Bhansali is his web series debut “Heeramandi” with Netflix.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:12:09 pm
