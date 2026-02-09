‘I’m more than a Muslim Rapper’: Saniya Mistri Qaiyummuddin on breaking stereotypes and the hijab debate

Saniya MQ recalls how her college in Chembur banned the hijab, forcing her to leave after her first year.

Written by: Shruti Kaushal
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 08:57 AM IST
Much of the media coverage surrounding Saniya centres on her choice to rap while wearing a hijabMuch of the media coverage surrounding Saniya centres on her choice to rap while wearing a hijab (Image source: @saniya_mq/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

In 2022, amid fierce protests and national debate over the hijab, Saniya Mistri Qaiyummuddin walked onto the Hunarbaaz stage and let her talent do the talking. Dressed in a pink salwar kameez and hijab, her powerhouse rap performance didn’t just win over the crowd — it brought Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty to their feet for a standing ovation.

In a digital age fuelled by unsolicited opinions, the lines of basic respect are blurring. Case in point: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar casually pulling at a woman’s hijab at a public event—and then meeting the ensuing firestorm with a deafening silence instead of an apology.

In this atmosphere, when representation matters, and events or incidents are mercilessly scrutinised on the Internet, Saniya Mistri Qaiyummuddin has emerged as a compelling voice in Indian hip-hop, challenging stereotypes and creating a niche for herself on her own terms—covering important issues through her raps, with her hijab in place.

In an interview with SCREEN, the 19-year-old rapper and poet reflected on her recent track Ladki Jeet Gayi highlights the struggles rising artists face in the industry. Dissecting the line from the song, “Jinka Laalchi Tareeka, Business Bana Dete Artist Ka”, Saniya said, “There are a lot of people ready to take advantage of rising artists. An artist earns Rs 100, and sometimes 4–5 people take Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30 each. Their greed turns the artist’s passion into a business.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saniya Mq (@saniya_mq) 

Much of the media coverage surrounding Saniya centres on her choice to rap while wearing a hijab. But she emphasises that her art is about more than her identity. “I want people to see me as an artist, an activist, a social worker, whatever resonates with them. I never started my art thinking I would become a Muslim rapper. I started because I want everyone to see what I do and what I stand for.”

On challenging narrow narratives about Muslim women, she said, “People often judge Muslim women based on hearsay or stereotypes. Some women choose to follow their religion, some don’t. But it’s not fair to generalise that Muslim women are oppressed. Everyone has their own story.”

While she has faced stares and occasional scepticism from audiences unfamiliar with hijab-wearing performers, she stressed that fellow hip-hop artists have always accepted her. “The hip-hop community has never judged me differently. Sometimes comments from audiences are negative, sometimes positive, but among artists, I’ve felt supported.”

However, the hijab debate has intersected Saniya’s personal and educational life. She recalled how her college in Chembur banned the hijab, forcing her to leave after her first year. “It was strange. They didn’t want girls to wear hijabs, yet everyone was bowing to other rules of dress,” she shared.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Meet Sanket Shikriwal, Bihar rapper who blends jazz with Bhojpuri to overturn a stereotype

Professionally, however, she feels the controversy has not hindered her art. “An artist can come from any community or background. Art is for everyone. It shouldn’t be labelled by religion, caste, or place.” Despite the social and political undertones of her work, she does not see her music as overtly political.

“I represent myself in my art the way I live. I want people to normalise seeing a hijab on a rapper without making it a big issue.”

Born in Govandi, Mumbai, Saniya reflected on the disciplined life she had growing up. “From home to school, and school to home,” she said, adding, “I never bunked school. Most of the time, I didn’t have friends; I used to write in diaries. When my family found out I was starting to write rap, they supported me a lot. They told me, ‘Yes, it will work. Do whatever you want if you think it’s right for you.’”

Crediting her consistency for her growth as an artist, Saniya said, “To be seen in the hip-hop industry, you have to keep creating without worrying about failing. Whenever I feel I should do something, I do it.”

Shruti Kaushal
Shruti Kaushal
instagram

Shruti Kaushal is a social media sieve and catches’em trends before they grow big, especially cinema. She has been a journalist for 5 years and covers music, trends, art and culture, and entertainment. Her works are focused on identifying nascent trends, providing commentary on the entertainment industry, and conducting interviews with emerging indie artists and personalities. She also hosts the pop-culture podcast Causally Obsessed, where she deep-dives into every show and movie that creates buzz on the Internet. Find all stories written by Shruti Kaushal here. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
'I refused to budge': Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, 'stubborn' star won't let her go
Waheeda Rehman
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Rajamouli ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Exclusive | Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Waheeda Rehman
'I refused to budge': Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, 'stubborn' star won't let her go
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu vouch for desi ghee: 'If you are starting your day with turmeric and...'
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Aditi Rao Hydari, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu vouch for desi ghee: 'If you are starting your day with turmeric and...'
Aditi Rao Hydari
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement