Sam Smith to rename new album, postpones release amid coronavirus

Sam Smith has delayed the released oh his new album. (Photo: Sam Smith/Instagram) Sam Smith has delayed the released oh his new album. (Photo: Sam Smith/Instagram)

Singer Sam Smith has delayed the release of his new album in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith’s third LP was scheduled to be released on May 1.

The album, which was titled ‘To Die For’, will be renamed, the Oscar winner said in a statement on Monday.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t (sic) feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Smith, 27, wrote on Twitter.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date both of which are to be confirmed at this time,” the singer added.

“The writing’s on the wall” hitmaker promised that the album will come out this year.

“But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.”

Smith also sent love and strength to everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.”

The singer dropped the music video for their latest single, “To Die For”, in February.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.