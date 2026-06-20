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‘They thought I was close to Salman Khan’: Gippy Grewal recalls firing incident in Canada
Singer-actor Gippy Grewal recently opened up about the terrifying firing incident outside his Canada house. The gang, who took responsibility, warned him to stay away from actor Salman Khan.
In the past few years, there have been several reports of Punajbi artistes receiving death threats in Canada. There have also been a few incidents where firings have taken place outside their homes and businesses abroad. Gippy Grewal has been at the receiving end of one such incident back in 2023, and in a recent interview, he opened up about the same.
‘They said Gippy is close to Salman Khan’
During a chat with Shekhar Suman on his show Shekhar Tonite, he shared, “When the firing took place at my house, I had no idea why it happened. I didn’t even receive a warning call from anyone. We received a post later on, which revealed the reason behind the firing.”
The singer-actor further added, “They said, ‘Gippy is very close to Salman Khan. So, we don’t have any problem with Gippy. He knows that we have a problem with Salman Khan’. But genuinely, I went on Salman’s show 2-3 times to promote my projects, but I never even had a friendly relationship with him.”
Gippy also revealed that the gang’s statement had a stern warning that celebrities from Punjab shouldn’t be close to Salman Khan, otherwise they would have the same fate. “Maybe they felt that we are close, and that’s why it happened. After that, they put out a statement that this was a warning, and if Gippy or any other celebrity from Punjab associates with Salman, they would do the same again. After me, AP Dhillon, because he did a song with Salman, the same happened with him as well,” he said.
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Months later, shots fired at AP Dhillon’s house
It was previously reported that the incident was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Months after this incident, a similar incident happened at AP Dhillon’s house as well. The Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility of the firing, reasoning Dhillon’s music video featuring Salman Khan.
In April 2024, shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai while the star was inside the house.
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