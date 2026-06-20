‘They thought I was close to Salman Khan’: Gippy Grewal recalls firing incident in Canada

In the past few years, there have been several reports of Punajbi artistes receiving death threats in Canada. There have also been a few incidents where firings have taken place outside their homes and businesses abroad. Gippy Grewal has been at the receiving end of one such incident back in 2023, and in a recent interview, he opened up about the same.

‘They said Gippy is close to Salman Khan’

During a chat with Shekhar Suman on his show Shekhar Tonite, he shared, “When the firing took place at my house, I had no idea why it happened. I didn’t even receive a warning call from anyone. We received a post later on, which revealed the reason behind the firing.”