Salim Merchant announces release date of Sidhu Moosewala’s song Jaandi Vaar, will donate part of revenue to late singer’s parents

Music composer Salim Merchant took to his social media to announce the release date of late singer Sidhu Moosewala‘s track Jaandi Vaar. The song, which also has vocals by singer Afsana Khan, was recorded by the them in July 2021 in Chandigarh and will release on September 2.

Salim also announced that as a tribute to the late singer, a portion of the collected revenue will be given to his family. The music composer took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video, recalling the time when he met Sidhu through Afsana Khan.

In the video, he said, “Hi everyone, a lot of people ask me about the release date of the song I recorded with Sidhu Moosewala. So now the time has come. We had recorded the in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu.”

Salim further said, “After knowing Sidhu’s passion for his art, music, community, his people, I felt a lot happiness and within no time we decided to work together. This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh… Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song. Today Sidhu is not amongst us but his thoughts and voice are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute for Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs. To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaan Di Vaar and it will release on Sept 2”.

Salim also said that listeners can also be part of this song. “You can buy a portion of this song’s audio rights through Kalakaar io on August 31. You can go to the website and be the part-owner. Jaandi Vaar by Siddhu Moosewaala and Afsana Khan releases on September 2 on all platforms,” he said.

Sidhu was shot brutally on May 29, 2022 in Mansa district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place a day after his security cover was reduced by the Punjab Government. The late singer, who had a following across the world for his Punjabi music, was brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital