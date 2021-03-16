Sajid Khan changes name to Sajid Wajid after brother Wajid Khan’s death, says ‘Salman Khan has been my great support’

In the music industry, Sajid-Wajid is an established name. The composer duo has produced several hits including “Mashallah,” “Soni De Nakhre” and “Hud Hud Dabangg”, among others. In 2020, Wajid Khan passed away due to COVID-19 complications. However, brother Sajid Khan has said that he will keep his brother alive in people’s memory. The composer has adapted Wajid’s name as his surname so that people still call him ‘Sajid Wajid.’

In an interaction with The Times Of India, Sajid opened up on his sentiment of adding Wajid’s name to his. He said, “I don’t want people to call me Sajid Khan, so I have adopted Wajid as my surname. Now, my name is Sajid Wajid and that’s how it will be till the end. So what if he isn’t physically present, I feel his presence all the time. I have started composing tunes I never thought I would and I think it’s because of him. I feel that Wajid is with me during those times.”

The musician, who is busy with the reality show Indian Pro Music League, spoke about how Salman Khan was a huge support during his toughest time, post Wajid’s demise.

“After I lost him, I told Salman (Khan) bhai, ‘The day I feel I don’t have the fire in me, I will tell you that I am done’. He has been a great support and saw me through the difficult phase. The confidence I feel today and the fire inside me is burning even more,” the “Chori Kiya Re Jiya” composer mentioned.

Remembering his brother Wajid, he concluded, “It is extremely difficult to fill that void.”