Sahdev Dirdo says he’s fully recovered after grievous accident, watch video

Viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo met with an accident two weeks ago that left him grievously injured. After staying in the hospital for a few days, he is now home and fully recovered. In an Instagram video, the “Bachpan ka pyaar” fame young star gave his health update and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Wearing a red t-shirt, speaking directly to the camera, the young boy says in the video, “Namaskar main Sahdev. Abhi puri tarah se thik hogaya hu. Aap sabke dua prathna ke liye dhanyavad. Dr aur staff, bohot bohot shukriya, dhanyavad (Hello, this is Sahdev and I am now fully recoverered. I want to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes. The doctor and staff, thank you).”

“Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes & special Heartfully thanks to Dr. Devendra Naik sir @shribalajigroupofhospital #viral #viralboy_sahdev,” he captioned the video.

While fans were quick to respond to the video, rap star Badshah also dropped a comment, posting folded hand and bicep emojis. Badshah has not only launched Sahdev after seeing his viral video but has also been by his side throughout his recovery period.

Earlier, informing fans about Sahdev’s accident, Badshah had also shared an update informing that he will personally go and meet the 10-year-old kid. “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” the rapper posted on his social media handles two weeks back.

As per the police, Sahdev Dirdo got injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar, Sukma on December 28. Sahdev, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent, Sunil Sharma.