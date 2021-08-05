Sadhguru and singer Demi Lovato talk aliens, motorcycles and work, watch

Singer and celebrated pop artiste Demi Lovato recently shared the complete video of their interaction with Sadhguru on social media pages. In the long podcast of Demi called 4D with Demi Lovato, the duo got chatting about everything under the sun — from the idea of consciousness, work to even Sadhguru’s fascination with motorcycles.

Demi shared a snippet of the 40-minute conversation with Sadhguru on their Instagram handle with the caption, “@sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet 🌎 Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts.”

Fans were overjoyed to see the two popular personalities come together. While one user commented, “Omg, lots of love from India.” Several people dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. At one point in their conversation, Demi asked Sadhguru if everybody could be a mystic. To which he replied in the affirmative, saying, “Yes, if it is so unattainable then I must be an alien.” This lead on the singer to ask their next question, which was about aliens; “Do you believe in Extra Terrestrial beings?” The Sadhguru made light of the question and responded, “Well I am talking to you.” Demi burst out laughing and said, “I don’t know if that is a compliment or not.”

Towards the end of the clip, Sadhguru said that his aim as a mystic was to have an impact on the world, over everyone. “I want to touch the world. People tell me I have touched a billion people. But the world’s population is now 8 billion. I will die a failure, but a blissful failure,” he said, which prompted a warm-hearted reply from the singing sensation — “You will not die a failure, if it’s any consolation.”

This is not the first time that Sadhguru has had a tete-a-tete with an international celebrity. He has previously been in conversation with Hollywood superstar Will Smith and his daughter Willow.