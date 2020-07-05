Sachin-Jigar: Artistes should depend on their own music channels than on a movie or a label

Sachin-Jigar have composed songs for films like Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, Badlapur, ABCD, Stree and Angrezi Medium. (Photo: Sachin-Jigar/Facebook) Sachin-Jigar have composed songs for films like Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, Badlapur, ABCD, Stree and Angrezi Medium. (Photo: Sachin-Jigar/Facebook)

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who has songs like “Saibo” (Shor In The City), “Bezubaan” (ABCD), “Gulabi” (Shuddh Desi Romance), “Jeena Jeena” (Badlapur) and “Kamariya” (Stree) to their credit, say those who believe in recreations will never know the charm of original compositions.

On the sidelines of MX Player’s Times of Music, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya got candid with indianexpress.com about the evolution of their music and what has kept their bond strong.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Q. How do you think your music has evolved over the years?

Sachin: We have always loved versatility, and that automatically throws the challenge of learning. Since you want to explore a particular genre to compose a song, you dig in, and when you dig in, there’s no way you don’t fall in love with that genre. I think that has been the secret of our growth. Our scope of work has really broadened, and that helps you to stay relevant. Also, we’ve stopped worrying about success. That’s just a byproduct.

Q. What do you wish to change about the music scene in India today?

Jigar: I’d like to see more independent music coming up. I’d like to see artistes depending on their own music channels than on a movie or a label. Your fans should approve of your music. When you are working for someone in Bollywood, you need to see your vision through their eyes because they are going to sell it. But, if you want to grow as an artiste, then let the independent music flow.

Sachin: In 1990s, there was a great independent culture, and those songs have always stayed in our hearts. All of that died out in 2000. Now whatever independent music is coming, gets consumed in Bollywood. But keeping that intact, I would like to see every music composer find limelight and their own dedicated fanbase. It would be great to love music as it is, and not for the film or actor it is for.

Q. What’s your take on remixes and demand for original music?

Jigar: For us, the saturation came much earlier. But now, I guess with social media and YouTube, we are seeing that the audience has had enough. I hope that we are done by now and have more original content.

Sachin: Every new song has a charm. There’s so much magic when you hear a new AR Rahman song. You want to know how he has approached it, where did the lyrics come from. There’s so much to explore in an original song. But in remakes, that charm is not there. Every composer is damn emotional about that process. There are so many factors, including script, backdrop, character sketch, which goes into the making of a song. Now suddenly after years, you take that song out of that context and use it for promoting another song. We want a recreation to find a place in the film. We don’t want to do it simply because the rights of four songs have been bought.

Q. What’s the secret behind being together even after so many years as a duo?

Jigar: I think it is the want of creating better and independent music. We clearly keep the song at the top of the hierarchy when it comes to our relationship. That hasn’t changed since forever. Second, whatever we are doing, fighting or letting go of each other’s idea, we know that what releases needs to be the best version.

