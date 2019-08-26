Saaho song Baby Won’t You Tell Me: A cut-and-dry number by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

The fourth song from Saaho titled “Baby Won’t You Tell Me” is out. While other releases from Saaho such as “Enni Soni” and “Psycho Saiyyan” cross the two-minute mark, “Baby Won’t You Tell Me” falls short. The decision to do this might have something to do with making songs that can be streamed on repeat but it definitely hurts the song.

“Baby Won’t You Tell Me” plays with some interesting musical ideas and is different enough from “Enni Soni,” the other love song from Saaho, to hold its own. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition is a soft and introspective song that prominently features the piano while incorporating contemporary styles of Pop music production. Unlike “Enni Soni”, this song is slower and the beat is much more understated.

Although Alyssa Mendonsa and Ravi Mishra give strong vocal performances, it is not enough to make “Baby Won’t You Tell Me” very compelling. The song is a cut-and-dry love song which while interesting in parts, falls short of being great. Its length eliminates any room for musical creativity.

The video for the song sees Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor gazing at each other lovingly in many different settings from mountains to a surreal, carnival-like festival with acrobats and fire-breathing installations. How the narrative of the video fits in with the film is unclear, but the actors play off each other well and deliver convincing performances.

Saaho releases on August 30 in multiple languages. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore.