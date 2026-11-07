‘Monster’ Russell Brand ‘needed to go down, this is a win’, says Anoushka Shankar

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar has opened up about the conviction of British comedian and actor Russell Brand on charges of rape and sexual assault. Calling him a “monster,” she shared that years before this, Russell had once visited her home.

Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and a fourteen-time Grammy-nominated musician, shared on Instagram. “It’s impossible to put the feelings into words,” Anoushka wrote. “This monster wore his true character on his sleeve, hiding in plain sight. It’s horrific that society allowed, and allows, men like this to build castles to their egos, be celebrated for their hubris, their addictions, their violence, their misogyny.”

She described the verdict as a victory but acknowledged its limitations. “He needed to go down, and this is a win. But so many others don’t. And that never leaves a corner of my mind,” she wrote.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Anoushka Shankar disclosed that Russell Brand had been present in her home, though not at her invitation. “Separately, it makes me shudder to know that this particular monster has been in my home, brought by someone else, many years ago,” she wrote. “It’s a horrible feeling to know how close this lurks, at all times, across all cultures. But today, at least, some justice,” she added.

About Russell Brand’s conviction

Russell Brand, 51, was found guilty on Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was acquitted on two additional counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault. The charges related to offences involving six women between 1999 and 2009. Russell, who denied all charges and maintained that all his sexual encounters were consensual, was taken into custody following the verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

Who is Anoushka Shankar?

Anoushka Shankar is a British-Indian sitarist and composer, the daughter of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. She has released 13 solo albums, received 14 Grammy nominations and was the first Indian female artist to be nominated in the World Music category. She became the youngest-ever nominee in that category at the age of 20. She was also the first Indian artist to perform at the Grammy Awards.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses serious legal allegations and emotional reflections surrounding misconduct, and is intended for informational purposes only. Readers affected by similar issues may seek appropriate support or professional guidance.