Run BTS ‘Telepathy’: J-Hope recalls when he threw a banana at Jungkook in anger, RM ran away

BTS’ popular variety show, RUN BTS returned after over nine months and was peppered with special moments of nostalgia and the usual dose of comedy that ARMY expects from the band. In the second episode of ‘Telepathy’, the band members had to figure out a location based on a keyword.

While RM, Jin, V and Jimin found each other at their old dorm, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook ended up at different locations. The next keyword for the challenge was ‘sulking’, where the members had to hunt out their different dorms that they lived in after their debut. During this fun chase, several anecdotes about their fights from trainee days came to light—such as J-Hope hitting Jungkook on the head with a banana, RM and Jin fighting over laundry, and the revelation that RM had run away to his parents when he was upset.

When asked about the time that he was ‘salty’ with members, J-Hope said that he had never been upset with them. Later as he was looking for the members, he revealed that it was ‘the banana incident’ with Jungkook, and the RUN BTS editors explained in the subtitles that Jungkook was upset over the fruits disappearing so J-Hope threw the banana at him saying, “You eat it all!”

📽 RUN BTS Hobi mencionando que a única vez que ele ficou irritado com os membros foi durante o incidente da banana com Jungkook 😭😭 🐿: a palavra chave, digo “irritado”

🐿: eu nunca fiquei irritado com nenhum dos membros… +@BTS_twt

Here are some of the special moments from the show:

RM enacting his ice-cream incident with V

Jimin and namjoon having a walk around the neighborhood and joon reenacting his ice cream incident with tae to jimin 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S3CnKaf6lz — lyn⁷ misses 🐥미니모니🐨 (@mmmoonfairy) August 23, 2022

Jin unable to remember why he and RM fought

jin not knowing that he had a squabble with joon after jimin told them to make up is me cause i don’t be taking anything seriously pic.twitter.com/0ervMLqIxF — jj (@namedillegirl) August 23, 2022

Jimin wanting to do pole dancing and RM supporting him wholeheartedly

joon replying “that suits you” after jimin said he wants to try pole dancing 🫠 pic.twitter.com/aP9ijfn5v6 — ً (@jmnsource) August 23, 2022

Suga’s excitement on seeing J-Hope

yoongi’s excitement when he finally found hobi 😭 he’s so cute pic.twitter.com/pfvmNUfEOZ — 코레 (@kkukstudio) August 23, 2022

The lunch reunion

Joon and hobi putting meat on Jimin’s plate 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dHvjGwYHUr — (๑•́ ɞ •̀๑) (@dailyjimn) August 23, 2022

While withdrawing temporarily from composing music, BTS has been keeping ARMY busy with other numerous projects, including singles with Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg, and J-Hope’s solo album, V’s In The Soop, as well as recent breath-taking pictorials. Much to the excitement of ARMY, BTS will host a free concert in Busan for the World Expo.