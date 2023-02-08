scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Run BTS new promo: Jimin, Jin and J-Hope attempt to duel, members unleash chaos as they fall while playing football

The new set of Run BTS episodes were shot before Jin's departure for his military service, and in the latest promo, the boys are going to be sparring, and later even play soccer on a slippery ground.

BTSThe last episode of Run BTS till 2025
Listen to this article
Run BTS new promo: Jimin, Jin and J-Hope attempt to duel, members unleash chaos as they fall while playing football
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BTS ARMY would hate to admit it, but the last episode of Run BTS is here, at least for now. The variety show where the members engage in all sorts of hilarious games and banter has been one of the crucial reasons why the band has such a dedicated fanbase. The new set of episodes were shot before Jin’s departure for his military service, and in the latest promo, the boys are going to be sparring, and later even play soccer on a slippery ground.

In the latest promo, Jimin gets ready to spar while Jin exudes panic and chaos. On the other hand, Jungkook seems ‘stable’ as the other members noticed, while Jimin seems to have a sense of urgency. By the end of the promo, there’s much hilarity as all of them keep falling as they struggle to play football on a slippery surface.

Also Read |BTS, kings of chaotic comedy: Zombie invasion, water fights to V’s iconic Snow White; 10 times the K-pop band left ARMY in splits

Excited and amused fans took to social media. One wrote, “BTS can barely get the ball in the net on a normal open field, how you going to put them on a slippery sponge map and get them playing soccer?” Another added, “Our free therapy is back!” The episode is set to air on February 14. One fan noted, “BTS knows that I have no Valentine’s Day plans and that they’re my only parasocial relationship.” Many fans requested to not call it the last episode, “Please don’t say that,” one pleaded.

Last year, after over a year of speculation, BTS announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service, beginning with Jin. The eldest vocalist left for service on December 13, nine days after he turned 30. The rest of the members will follow soon, though Suga’s schedule is still to be confirmed, as he had suffered a shoulder injury earlier. The group is expected to reconvene as a band in 2025, after completing their service.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:55 IST
Next Story

Noida police bust multi-crore online gaming fraud operated from Dubai, arrest 16

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close