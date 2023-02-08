Run BTS new promo: Jimin, Jin and J-Hope attempt to duel, members unleash chaos as they fall while playing football

BTS ARMY would hate to admit it, but the last episode of Run BTS is here, at least for now. The variety show where the members engage in all sorts of hilarious games and banter has been one of the crucial reasons why the band has such a dedicated fanbase. The new set of episodes were shot before Jin’s departure for his military service, and in the latest promo, the boys are going to be sparring, and later even play soccer on a slippery ground.

In the latest promo, Jimin gets ready to spar while Jin exudes panic and chaos. On the other hand, Jungkook seems ‘stable’ as the other members noticed, while Jimin seems to have a sense of urgency. By the end of the promo, there’s much hilarity as all of them keep falling as they struggle to play football on a slippery surface.

Excited and amused fans took to social media. One wrote, “BTS can barely get the ball in the net on a normal open field, how you going to put them on a slippery sponge map and get them playing soccer?” Another added, “Our free therapy is back!” The episode is set to air on February 14. One fan noted, “BTS knows that I have no Valentine’s Day plans and that they’re my only parasocial relationship.” Many fans requested to not call it the last episode, “Please don’t say that,” one pleaded.

Last year, after over a year of speculation, BTS announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service, beginning with Jin. The eldest vocalist left for service on December 13, nine days after he turned 30. The rest of the members will follow soon, though Suga’s schedule is still to be confirmed, as he had suffered a shoulder injury earlier. The group is expected to reconvene as a band in 2025, after completing their service.