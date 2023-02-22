scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Run BTS’ last scheduled episode is filled with trademark chaos and sweetness, members promise to return ‘someday’

The final episode of Run BTS aired, and the members of the band promised to return soon.

BTSRun BTS saw all the fun and laughter from the members

Run BTS, the band’s popular variety show and ARMY’s stress-buster, aired its final episode, though the members promised to return ‘someday’. The last episode was filled with the trademark chaos and havoc that the band was well-known for, as they had to spar with each other, play volleyball and finally ‘slippery soccer’, where they had to try and play football on a slippery mat. There was much confusion, hysterical laughter and celebration, while they struggled to keep a foothold on the mat. As the members head for their military service, they are expected to rejoin as a group again by 2025.

The last episode, with all its hilarity, felt bittersweet for fans, as they shared videos and photos of the band members holding hands together and skidding down the mat together. “I will miss this so much,” one wrote.

Here are some of the special moments documented by fans:

Jin pretending to give a speech for his victory, while everyone hyped him up

Jin and Jungkook sharing a victory hug, while Jimin struggles in a corner

‘Run BTS will continue someday’

RM promised that Run BTS will continue someday, and Suga answered, “Let’s go slow, but for a long time…”

One fan wrote, “There’s something so comforting with how BTS didnt temporarily end Run BTS the same way they did before where they did all the throwbacks and looked back on the past episodes… they ended it like they normally would bc its not the end at all…”

When J-Hope tried to change his name to Mbappe

Jimin and Jungkook sharing sweet hugs

The failed goal

Nevertheless, there’s enough BTS joy till 2025, apart from binging on their variety shows Run BTS, In The Soop and Bon Voyage, Jimin is awaiting the release of his upcoming album, which will release in March, and Suga has a worldwide tour beginning at the end of April. Moreover, it seems as if RM has another album in the pipeline. V is busy with his variety show, while Jungkook appears to have taken a temporary break from music for a while.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:08 IST
