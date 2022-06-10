Run BTS: Suga, RM and J-Hope’s song leaves ARMY spellbound, fans say ‘rap line is on fire’

South Korean K-pop band BTS‘ latest album Proof just dropped, whipping ARMY into a frenzy. The anthology album comprising their old hits and three new tracks, “Yet to Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”, sparked discussion on Twitter.

While “Yet To Come” is a soothing, emotional track recalling the band’s last 9 years, “Run BTS” saw the rap line taking centrestage, with powerful verses from Suga, RM and J-Hope.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their views, with most saying that Suga ‘slayed’ his verses, and calling it ‘insane’. Other fans called it a masterpiece, and demanded a music video.

One fan wrote, “Man Run bts is fkn Crazy!?!?!?!?!? The rap line is on fire?!??!? The vocals?!?! No wonder it got banned.”

YOONGI’S RAP IN RUN BTS HAS BLOWN MY MIND pic.twitter.com/ijh7mifojv — harshi⁷💜✨ ig• btsinutopia (@bts_bangtan_007) June 10, 2022

The ban in the above tweet may be referring to “Run BTS” and “Born Singer” reportedly been removed from air by KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) due to profanity. As per Soompi.com, a KBS representative said the songs were deemed unfit for broadcast as they had “lyrics using swear words, vulgar words and crude expressions”.

However, ARMY doesn’t seem to be bothered.

A fan posted on Twitter, “Woahhhh run BTS is something else 🤩🤩🤩 yoongis fast rap???? The chorussss? Jhope rapping all the members names 😯 omg I love it!”

“YOONGI’S RAP IN RUN BTS?!? IT HAS MY TOES CURLING,” a member of ARMY tweeted.