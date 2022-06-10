scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Run BTS: Suga, RM and J-Hope’s song leaves ARMY spellbound, fans say ‘rap line is on fire’

While Yet to Come is a soothing, emotional track recalling the band’s last 9 years, Run BTS saw the rap line taking centrestage, with powerful verses from Suga, RM and J-Hope.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 3:25:36 pm
Run BTS, btsRun BTS is making waves.

South Korean K-pop band BTS‘ latest album Proof just dropped, whipping ARMY into a frenzy. The anthology album comprising their old hits and three new tracks, “Yet to Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”, sparked discussion on Twitter.

While “Yet To Come” is a soothing, emotional track recalling the band’s last 9 years, “Run BTS” saw the rap line taking centrestage, with powerful verses from Suga, RM and J-Hope.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their views, with most saying that Suga ‘slayed’ his verses, and calling it ‘insane’. Other fans called it a masterpiece, and demanded a music video.

Also Read |BTS’ Yet To Come music video out: Proof lead single is peppered with nostalgic throwbacks, leaves ARMY in tears

One fan wrote, “Man Run bts is fkn Crazy!?!?!?!?!? The rap line is on fire?!??!? The vocals?!?! No wonder it got banned.”

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...Premium
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...
More Premium Stories >>

The ban in the above tweet may be referring to “Run BTS” and “Born Singer” reportedly been removed from air by KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) due to profanity. As per Soompi.com, a KBS representative said the songs were deemed unfit for broadcast as they had “lyrics using swear words, vulgar words and crude expressions”.

However, ARMY doesn’t seem to be bothered.

A fan posted on Twitter, “Woahhhh run BTS is something else 🤩🤩🤩 yoongis fast rap???? The chorussss? Jhope rapping all the members names 😯 omg I love it!”

“YOONGI’S RAP IN RUN BTS?!? IT HAS MY TOES CURLING,” a member of ARMY tweeted.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Esha Deol daughter Miraya Takhtani turns three
Esha Deol’s daughter Miraya Takhtani turns three
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement