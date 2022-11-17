‘Run BTS is taking over the world:’ HYBE family Enhypen, Seventeen, TXT perform on hit track, ARMY wonders if official MV is in the pipeline

BTS’ track Run BTS from their Proof anthology album hit all the right notes as it was a callback to the band’s old musical styles, with the rapline taking centerstage. Recently, the band gave a rousing performance to the song during their Busan concert, their last scheduled event as a team before they head to their military service.

Lately, apart from two dance rehearsal videos of the song being released, including Jungkook doing a little solo, HYBE’s several bands have been performing TikToks to the song, including Enhypen’s Ni-Ki and Jungwon, Le Sserafim, TXT’ Yeonjun, New Jeans, and Seventeen.

This has led to speculation on whether a music video for the song is coming and ARMY has already started gathering clues. “Are we getting a RUN BTS video? What does all this mean,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Run BTS challenge done by everyone with no context? We’re really walking in the dark right now.” A third wrote, “Run BTS has taken over the music of the world and I am not getting used to this.” On the other hand, fans demand that V and Jungkook perform their own TikTok version of the song. “We need a Taekook version of Run BTS,” another added. Meanwhile, as what seems like a thank you, RM posted various songs from the bands on his Instagram story.

There’s a lot for ARMY to look forward to from BTS before they head for military schedules. While Jin released his Astronaut single and is busy with sharing photos for his folio concept shoot, RM will release his album Indigo on December 2. Jungkook is set to perform at the opening ceremony for FIFA at Qatar, and more news about Jimin, Suga and V’s albums are awaited.