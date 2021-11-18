Rubina Dilaik’s music video ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ has not much to do with the Bollywood star

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik‘s latest music video “Shah Rukh Khan” dropped today. The Inder Chahal’s Punjabi song presents the story of a couple and their sweet tiffs, but has nothing much to do with the Bollywood star.

The song gives a glimpse of the relationship between the characters, where Inder plays a self-centered partner. As he is busy on his phone or strolling the roads, Rubina is heard exclaiming how he is not concerned about her, and considers himself to be nothing less than Shah Rukh Khan.

It’s only towards the end, as the couple is seen watching a film on the big screen that we are finally treated to some SRK charm. Inder and Rubina recreate romantic scenes from the actor’s popular films Veer Zara, Devdas and Main Hoon Na. And as the curtain is set to fall, we are also treated to the iconic DDJ moment with the yellow mustard fields in the background, as Inder spreads his arm a la SRK.

While Rubina Dilaik aces the performance of the ignored lover, Inder, even though he tries hard, cannot match up to Shah Rukh Khan’s personality. The song is hummable but won’t stay with you.

Earlier, while announcing the music video, Rubina had shared how she was nervous, given it was her first post-Covid project. She had put on weight and was still healing and how remembering lines were also getting difficult. Thanking her team, she wrote, “This was my very first project post my covid recovery…. I was very nervous as I had gained weight and was still healing….. Lemme tell you , for the very first time “Remembering lines “ , was a becoming challenge , energy level was not the usual , but the team was really patient throughout I rarely say it, but I have been waiting for you all to see it #shahrukhkhan song with this amazing singer @inderchahalofficial.”

Sung by Inder Chahal, the music video is available on Play DMF YouTube channel.