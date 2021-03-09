Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to feature in Neha Kakkar’s music video Marjaneya, see first look

Bigg Boss 14’s favourite couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are set to star in a music video together. Titled “Marjaneya”, the song has been crooned by popular pop star Neha Kakkar. The music video will drop on March 18 on Desi Music Factory’s YouTube page.

On Tuesday, the social media page of the music label shared the first look of the upcoming project. While Abhinav Shukla flaunts a relaxed printed shirt with shorts, Rubina Dilaik looks glamorous in her orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt. The song seems to have been shot near a swimming pool and has a vacation feel to it. Sharing the poster, Dilaik wrote, “Super excited to announce our #first feat ❤️.”

Talking about “Marjaneya”, a source told indianexpress.com that the song would be a typical peppy Neha Kakkar song. The team flew down to Chandigarh to shoot it. Apart from Rubina and Abhinav, the music video will also feature Neha, who is currently a part of Indian Idol 12.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss 14 together, and looked like a perfect couple. While initially the two kept to themselves, they eventually found their individual connections. However, the two shocked the world when Rubina mentioned their marriage was troubled and they have even contemplated divorce. However, the couple decided to give their relationship another chance in the reality show. And as it would have it, the two emerged stronger together.

Speaking about strengthening their bond while competing together, Dilaik shared that saving her relationship was more important than winning the title for her. She said, “For me, my relationship is the most precious thing, and thus achieving it was more special. This (showing her trophy) I don’t take it for granted but I have always believed that success is all about professional and personal life together. And now, towards the end of the journey, I can probably say that I have been able to achieve that.”

Apart from “Marjaneya”, Rubina Dilaik has also shot for another music video with Paras Chhabra that has been sung by Asees Kaur.