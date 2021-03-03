Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, says ‘sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues’

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday criticised the song “Nadiyon Paar”, the recreated version of singer Shamur’s popular 2008 track “Let The Music Play”, saying that Bollywood disrespects original creators and doesn’t back new talent.

Jumping on the infamous trend of remixes in Bollywood, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi dropped “Nadiyon Paar” earlier in the day. While the original song has been composed by Emanuele Marascia, Alessandro Murru, the recreated version is credited to Sachin-Jigar. The original vocals by Shamur are joined by Jigar Saraiya, IP Singh and Rashmeet Kaur in “Nadiyon Paar”. The additional lyrics have been written by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

While the internet goes on a nostalgic trip to the 2000s with “Nadiyon Paar”, Sona Mohapatra is far from impressed. In a series of tweets, the singer questioned Bollywood’s obsession with recreations.

“The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear – we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new,” she wrote in her first tweet.

The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood.I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals,where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives https://t.co/9xinZxENah — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 3, 2021

The “Ambarsariya” singer further wrote that there are just few people in the Hindi film industry, who believe in musicians and the novelty that they can bring to storytelling.

“The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood. I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals, where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives,” she said.