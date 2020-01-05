Rod Stewart accused of hitting guard outside US kids’ party

Rod Stewart was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine. (Photo: Reuters) Rod Stewart was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine. (Photo: Reuters)

British pop star Rod Stewart has been charged for allegedly punching a hotel security guard in the chest outside a children’s party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.

The 74-year-old singer of “Forever Young” and numerous other hits was with his family at The Breakers, a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, on New Year’s Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children’s section of the resort, US media reported on Friday.

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son Sean and other family members, including children, according to the police report.

The singer — recognizable by his hoarse voice and mop of blond hair — was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.

His son reportedly faces the same charge. They are scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5. Stewart, whose number-one hits included “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright),” released his 30th studio album in 2018.

In December, he had the number one Christmas album with “You’re in My Heart,” a collection of his classics with new backing from London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App