Rising British rapper Cadet killed in late-night car crash

UK hip-hop stars have paid tribute to rising rapper Cadet, who was killed in a car crash early Saturday on the way to a performance in central England.

Management of the 28-year-old musician says he was a passenger in a taxi that collided with another vehicle near Keele University, where he was due to perform a late-night gig.

Staffordshire Police says a 28-year-old man died in a two-car collision at about 1:30 am in the village of Betley, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of London. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt.

The up-and-coming London musician had amassed millions of views on YouTube, and was booked to play at this summer’s Wireless Festival.

On Instagram, the family of the rapper, whose real name is Blaine Cameron Johnson, thanked fans for their support and promised to “share with you any information as and when we can.”

Rapper Krept, Cadet’s cousin, posted on Instagram: “our last words to me were literally “Just know i love you, for real for real” and i am so happy that was our last convo. I am so so broken right now cuz. I love you and i am so proud of you. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. And to everyone just so you know he actually felt the love and recognition and he was so grateful for it. The cleanest hearted person.”

He added, “We would literally do anything for each other. Rest up cuzzy. I will keep your name alive until my last breath. Love you cuz❤️💔😪 Long Live @callmecadet.”

Musician and producer Example tweeted: “Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I’d known you my whole life. Mad humble guy. RIP Cadet.”