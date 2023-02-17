scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Rihanna wants her new album to drop this year

'Anti' was Rihanna's most recent album, which she released in 2016. She had not released another album since then.

Singer RihannaRihanna performed at the Super Bowl 2023. (Photo: badgalriri/Instagram)
Barbadian singer Rihanna, who recently revealed her second pregnancy, has opened up about being ready to release new music and wants it to be this year. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in an interview with British Vogue, the Barbados-born artist said, “I want it to be this year… Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun.”

She continued, “I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”

‘Anti’ was Rihanna‘s most recent album, which she released in 2016. The singer explained that she had not released another album since then because ‘Anti’ was “my most brilliant album,” reported Deadline.

She added that she had put pressure on herself to make something equal to or better than her last work. “So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet,” Rihanna said, as per Deadline.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
