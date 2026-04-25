Rihanna says ‘shukriya’ to eager Mumbai fans, poses warmly with a paparazzo. Watch

Rihanna is widely regarded as one of the coolest and boldest pop icons around the world, known for her carefree attitude and magnetic presence. Whether it is her pregnancy fashion or red carpet appearances, the singer never fails to grab attention. The global superstar, who is currently in India for her make-up brand promotions, is now winning hearts online for her warm gesture towards a paparazzo in Mumbai.

In a now-viral video, Rihanna was seen posing for photographers at her event in Mumbai, dressed in a black outfit with leather detailing and diamond accessories. All smiles for the cameras, the singer melted hearts when a paparazzo requested a photo with her.