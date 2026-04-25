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Rihanna says ‘shukriya’ to eager Mumbai fans, poses warmly with a paparazzo. Watch
Earlier in the day, Rihanna had arrived at Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium in a stunning butter-yellow outfit paired with bold red lipstick.
Rihanna is widely regarded as one of the coolest and boldest pop icons around the world, known for her carefree attitude and magnetic presence. Whether it is her pregnancy fashion or red carpet appearances, the singer never fails to grab attention. The global superstar, who is currently in India for her make-up brand promotions, is now winning hearts online for her warm gesture towards a paparazzo in Mumbai.
In a now-viral video, Rihanna was seen posing for photographers at her event in Mumbai, dressed in a black outfit with leather detailing and diamond accessories. All smiles for the cameras, the singer melted hearts when a paparazzo requested a photo with her.
la manera que rihanna dejó a un fotógrafo que se tomara fotos con ella y después se le fueron todos en avalacha 😭 pic.twitter.com/tp4l0pB4Xx
— ؘjuandi (@poxelse) April 24, 2026
Responding warmly, Rihanna said, “Come on,” before putting an arm around the photographer, leaning her head toward his, and posing with a bright smile. As other paparazzi rushed towards her hoping for similar photos, Rihanna laughed and walked away from the spot.
Earlier in the day, Rihanna had arrived at Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium in a stunning butter-yellow outfit paired with bold red lipstick.
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In another viral clip from the outing, Rihanna was seen stepping out of a store and asking the paparazzi how to say “thank you” in Hindi. After learning the phrase, she sweetly said, “Shukriya,” waved at the photographers, smiled, and then dramatically turned around before heading back inside.
“How do you say thank you?”
“Thank youuuu… Shukriya.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/7VNlehA2Qh
— 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026
In yet another heartwarming moment from her visit, Rihanna was seen acknowledging a fan who was pleading for a photo and autograph as she exited the store. Even after getting into her car, the singer called the fan over, posed for a picture with him, and signed his T-shirt—once again leaving the internet in awe of her humility and warmth.
This marks Rihanna’s second visit to India. She had previously visited in 2024 to perform at the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where she entertained a star-studded guest list of global leaders, industrialists, and film celebrities.
This time, the singer’s visit is centered around the launch and promotion of new Fenty Beauty products in India. Rihanna had partnered with Tira Beauty and Sephora last year to expand the cosmetic brand’s presence in the country.
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