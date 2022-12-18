scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Rihanna reveals her baby’s face for the first time in adorable video, fans say he’s got ‘all of her features.’ Watch

Rihanna shared the first video of her son on TikTok. Check out the cute video here.

RihannaRihanna shared a video of her baby (Photo AP, Tiktok)

Singer Rihanna shared the first video of her son on TikTok, revealing the baby’s face for the first time. She posted a video of her son smiling and making adorable expressions. She had welcomed her son with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, 2022. The news was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ and the outlets announced that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Also Read |‘Lift Me Up’: Rihanna debuts stirring Black Panther Wakanda Forever lead single, a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna, while recording the baby’s video, said, “You are trying get Mommy’s phone?” The baby tried to take the smartphone. At the end of the video, yawned and looked blissful as he looked out of the car through window. Fans found the video cute and it quickly went viral online. Many gushed over him, while others retweeted with hearts.

One person wrote, “He’s so adorable, I can’t. Another person added, “Cute!” Other person commented, “He’s so adorable, he has all of her features.”

Meanwhile, fan pages managed to get hold of the family’s photos at a beach. In one photo, Rihanna and her boyfriend twinned in black, while Rocky held the child. One fan wrote, “Baby is so cute! Have they said his name?” Another person added, “A beautiful family.”

Rihanna had made a splash earlier this year, with her maternity outfits and pregnancy photoshoots.  She and Rocky have been together since early 2020. They let the public know about their relationship in November, 2021. In April 2022, there was much speculation about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false, as per Page Six.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 12:41:12 pm
Next Story

How to make the most of the winter sun: Go barefoot on the grass

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close