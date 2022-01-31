Rihanna is pregnant, flaunts baby bump while taking a walk with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. See photos

Singer and fashionista Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, reported People magazine.

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump as she was snapped during her walk with Rocky in New York City’s Harlem area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathilda (@collumbiapictures)

The pair looked happy as can be as they took a quiet stroll on the streets of New York.

Friends for a long time, it was confirmed in 2020 that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were an item. Earlier, speaking about his superstar girlfriend, Rocky had said that she is “the one”.

Speaking to GQ, the rapper had said about his relationship with Rihanna, “She (Rihanna) amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In an earlier interview with British Vogue, even Rihanna had opened up about wanting to have a family, saying that a child needs only love to thrive, even going on to state that she wants to have multiple children.