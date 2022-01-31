scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 31, 2022
Must Read

Rihanna is pregnant, flaunts baby bump while taking a walk with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. See photos

In an earlier interview with British Vogue, Rihanna had opened up about wanting to have a family, saying that a child needs only love to thrive, even going on to state that she wants to have multiple children.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 9:52:25 pm
rihannaRihanna is yet to make any formal announcement about the pregnancy. (Photo: AP Images, ASAP Rocky/YouTube)

Singer and fashionista Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, reported People magazine.

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump as she was snapped during her walk with Rocky in New York City’s Harlem area.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mathilda (@collumbiapictures)

The pair looked happy as can be as they took a quiet stroll on the streets of New York.

Friends for a long time, it was confirmed in 2020 that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were an item. Earlier, speaking about his superstar girlfriend, Rocky had said that she is “the one”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking to GQ, the rapper had said about his relationship with Rihanna, “She (Rihanna) amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In an earlier interview with British Vogue, even Rihanna had opened up about wanting to have a family, saying that a child needs only love to thrive, even going on to state that she wants to have multiple children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement