Rihanna shares the most adorable photos of her son, talks about sleepless nights: ‘We had no one, just us as parents’

After breaking the internet with her viral Super Bowl performance, Rihanna has wowed the social media again by sharing the most adorable snaps of her son from her latest British Vogue interview. In the pictures, one can see the smiling, angelic face of her first-born as he looks into the camera, looking every bit as comfortable as his mother in front of the lens.

Rihanna, who is once again pregnant with her second child, shared details about her first pregnancy and motherhood in general. She also spoke about dressing for pregnancy and said that bit was relatively easy.

“I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions and even then you’re so paranoid. Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?” she said in her profile of the British Vogue.

Rihanna, who is as loved for her music as her fashion sense, also spoke about dressing up during pregnancy, stating, “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.”

Now ready for her second child, Rihanna is open to having more than two kids: “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever,” she signed off.